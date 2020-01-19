|
Robert T. Cull Sr., 80, of White Haven, passed away Thursday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Evelyn Cull.
Robert honorably served as a private in the U.S. Army from Dec. 7, 1956, until Sept. 20, 1957.
Before retiring, he was a coal miner employed at the Hazleton and Jeddo shafts. He was a former member of Bethel Baptist Church, Freeland, a former commander of American Legion Post 473, a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6615, a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5010 and the Jeddo Stars AA.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his wife, the former, Elaine M. Bellas; a son, David E. Cull; a brother, Ray; and sisters, Lois, Ruth and Debbie.
Surviving are sons, Robert Jr. and wife, Dorothy, South Carolina; Craig S., South Carolina; Shawn L., Freeland; daughters, Cheryl L. Rish, White Haven; Darlene M. Jones and husband, Timothy, White Haven; Charlene R. Tripp, Freeland; Christine J. Cull, Hazleton; Bobbie Ann Searfoss and husband, Mark, South Carolina; Janine M. Cull, Hazleton; brothers, James and wife, Rose, Hazleton; Lawrence, Hazleton; a sister, Altheda Cull, Scranton; and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The Rev. Beverly Meneeley will conduct services Tuesday at 11 a.m. at McHugh-Wilczek Funeral Home, 249 Centre St., Freeland.
Burial will follow in Mount Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery, Hazleton.
Family and friends may call Tuesday from 9 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 19, 2020