Robert "Bob" Tarone, 88, passed peacefully in Virginia on Friday with his wife by his side.
Bob was born Dec. 16, 1931, in Hazleton to Robert and Flora (DeStefano) Tarone. He was an athlete, warrior, entrepreneur and family man. He met the challenges and choices men face and proved himself a worthy and humble man, deserving of respect and admiration.
Bob was an exceptional sportsman and patriot. A natural athlete, he excelled at every sport. In 1950, Bob reveled as a championship player for the Conyngham Rubes baseball team before joining the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.
His Navy service carried him through calm and troubled waters. He spoke fondly of his travels across the globe and his pride of military service never waned.
Post-war, Bob made his way before finding his entrepreneurial passion in horticulture. Bob developed a link between his plants and his humanity. He found peace and inspiration in his greenhouse as he grew Jade plants and Autumn Joys for others to love.
Bob learned that strong, healthy plants and trees needed care and tending. These same lessons helped him grow as he tended to his friends and family throughout his life.
A skilled storyteller, Bob was engaging and a welcome fixture at regular family gatherings. His humor and love of stories at the rummy table endeared Bob to everyone, even when losing a card game to his wife.
The measure of a man is not always reflected in overcoming youthful challenges or accomplishments in his prime, but in what he does for others when he's already lived much of his life. While many talk about living a Christian life of service and sacrifice, Bob embodied it when at a later age, with his wife Pam, he raised his nephew Zach. He loved Zach as a son and was enriched by him.
Time turned Bob into the patriarch of the family. His greatest joy was being "Pop Pop" while playing with his grandson, Jacob.
Ultimately, Bob was a family man. He worked hard and loved his family dearly. He will be missed.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Joseph "Jo Jo" Tarone, Hazleton; and son, Bobby Tarone Jr., Doylestown.
Bob is survived by his wife of 39 years, Pam, Newport News, Va.; and his nephew, Zach Taylor; daughter, Jamie Iero (Justin), Red Hill; and his grandson, Jacob; son, James Tarone (Zoyeen), Newport News, Va.; daughter, Laura Sipio and children, Yardley; sister, Betty Jane Clay. Laramie, Wyo.; and several nieces and nephews who loved him and will miss him as well.
Bob had great respect for his father and his extended family who were deeply involved in the local mining industry in Northeast Pennsylvania for decades. Please consider making a donation to Eckley Miners' Village Museum in lieu of flowers. Donations can be made online at: http://eckleyminersvillage.com/donate.
Memorial services will be held in the future when all family members can be present.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 11, 2020