Obituary Condolences Robert E. Urangst, 93, of Brandywine Assisting Living in New Jersey, died April 28. He had been in ill health for many years.



Born and raised in Freeland, he was the son of the late Irvine and Clara (Kresge) Urangst.



He graduated from MMI in 1943. He entered the U.S. Navy in November of that year. He went on to Perdue and the University of Michigan, graduating in 1946. From there he proceeded to the Naval Training Station in Newport, R.I., where he received his commissioning as a naval officer. During World War II, he served aboard the USS Columbia as a deck officer supporting our troops in Iwo Jima.



After his naval career, he served as an engineer with PSE&G in New Jersey, retiring after 40 years of service.



Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his wife, Merele (Miller) Urangst; daughter, Beverly, and sisters, Marian Baehler and Mary Ellen Van Horn.



Surviving are his daughter, Diane Urangst, New Jersey; granddaughter, Margaret Scholtz, Washington, and sister, Carolyn (Bill) Warner, Penn Lake, and several nieces and nephews.



Graveside services were officiated by Pastor Rocco DeMelfi on May 30 at Freeland Cemetery with a military honor guard.



Arrangements were managed by Higgins Funeral Home, Watchung, N.J., and the Robert J. McNulty Funeral Home, Freeland.



Memorials in his name may be sent to Our Daily Bread Ministries, P.O. Box. 264, Grand Rapids, MI 49501-0264.





Published in Standard-Speaker on May 30, 2019