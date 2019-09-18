Home

Fierro Funeral Service - Hazleton
26 West 2nd Street
Hazelton, PA 18201
(570) 454-1561
Robert Klein
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
7:30 PM
Robert W. Klein

Robert W. Klein Obituary
Robert W. Klein, Sugarloaf Twp. and formerly Hazleton, died Sept. 11 in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.

Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Martin and May (Dorneman) Klein.

Prior to his retirement, Robert worked as a laboratory technician for various companies and served in the U.S. Army during the early 1960s.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his wife, the former Shirley Flynn.

Surviving are a daughter, Lisa Joy Mann, Austin, Texas; a sister, Arlene Gurgal, and her husband, Raymond, West Hazleton, and several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Fierro Funeral Service Inc., Hazleton, with the Rev. Brian J. W. Clarke officiating.

Interment will take place at the convenience of the family in Mount Laurel Memorial Park.

Relatives and friends may call Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 18, 2019
