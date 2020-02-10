|
Rocco Colangelo Jr. of Hazleton passed away Sunday morning at his home surrounded by his family.
He was the son of the late Rocco Colangelo Sr. and Blanche Farce Colangelo.
Rocco was a graduate of Hazleton High School, Class of 1982; Indiana University of Pennsylvania, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration, Class of 1986; and University of Rochester School of Business, earning an MBA in entrepreneurship and organizational economics, Class of 1988.
He retired from Miller Coors Brewing Company/Tenth and Blake Beer Co. in April 2016.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, was his brother-in-law, Kip Moench.
Rocco is survived by his sisters, Cheryl Colangelo Ash and her husband, William Ash; Terri Colangelo Moench; nieces and nephews, David Turney, Travis Turney and his wife, Tabitha, and their son, Tayden; Mariah Moench and Clayton Moench.
He was an active member in the community including the Hazleton Area Quarterback Club, where he was a member since 1993 and president since 2002. He was a board member of Committee to Help Handicapped Infants and Parents Succeed since 2002, president of C.H.H.I.P.S. in 2005 and again from 2017 to present. He served as a volunteer at Funfest from 1986 to 1992 and was a committee member since 1993. He was a board member of Helping Hands Society since 2017. He was an active member of his church, Queen of Heaven Parish, where he was a lector and a volunteer for the church picnic.
Stuart Scott said, "When you die from cancer, you don't lose to cancer. You beat cancer by how you live, why you live and the manner in which you live." Rocco exemplified this everyday and is an inspiration to all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Queen of Heaven Parish at the Church of Our Lady of Grace. Interment will take place in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.
Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Fierro Funeral Service Inc., 26 W. Second St., Hazleton.
In lieu of flowers donations to C.H.H.I.P.S. or the Hazleton Quarterback Club would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 10, 2020