Rocco J. "Rocky" Russo, 92, died peacefully at his residence in Conyngham on Aug. 7.
A New York native, he was the proprietor of R & S Grocery in Brooklyn before moving to Conyngham to become the owner/administrator of Russo Nursing Home, formerly the O'Gara Nursing Home, and now the site of the Brass Buckle Restaurant. He retired in 1989 from the White Haven State School and Hospital.
Mr. Russo was the ninth of eleven children born to the late Nicola and Adelaide (Iacullo) Russo.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his brothers, Salvatore, Carmine, Gerard, Anthony, Thomas and Alfred Russo; and sisters, Caroline Derrick, Lucille Soldo, Louisa Crescenzi and Adeline (Lilly) Yasso-Zito.
Surviving are his wife of 59 years, Sara "Sally" (Mundie) Russo; sons, Randy and James Russo; sister-in-law, Helen Yodice Russo and a number of nieces and nephews.
A veteran of World War II, Mr. Russo served in a military police unit of the U.S. Army. An active musician in his early years, he played guitar, saxophone and clarinet.
His love of music extended from Italian opera through every band and singer of the Big Band era. He was also an accomplished cook of Italian foods.
A memorial service will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Welsh Congregational Church at Hazle Village, 1247 S. Church St., Hazle Twp., with his brother-in-law, the Rev. Melvin Smith Mundie, officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the of Greater Pennsylvania, 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.
Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home Inc. is assisting the family through their Butler Chapel in Drums.
Condolence messages may be entered in the family's online memorial guest book on the funeral home website at www.khfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 5, 2019