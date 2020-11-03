Home

Fierro Funeral Service - Hazleton
26 West 2nd Street
Hazelton, PA 18201
(570) 454-1561

Rocco Petrone

Rocco Petrone Obituary

Rocco Petrone, 79, of Hazleton passed away Monday evening at The Laurels Senior Living Community.

Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Anthony and Rose (Massa) Petrone.

Rocco served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and worked at Mack Trucks Inc. prior to retiring.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his daughter, Michele Petrone; his wife, Sandra Petrone; and brothers, Joseph and Frank Petrone.

Surviving are his children, Rocco Petrone and wife, Anne, Weatherly; Rosemarie Petrone, Freeland; Darren Petrone, Freeland; and Laura Petrone, Freeland; grandchildren, Maria, Nicole, Giovanna, Anthony, Rocco, Jeff, Jordan, Kyra, Angelo, Chesny and Ethan; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family and are under the direction of Fierro Funeral Service Inc., Hazleton.


