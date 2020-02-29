|
|
Roland "Ron" W. Wolfe, 86, of Conyngham passed away Thursday evening at Providence Place Retirement Community, Drums, following a lengthy illness.
Born in Conyngham on May 26, 1933, he was the son of the late Robert and Mildred (Eroh) Wolfe and spent most of his life in Conyngham.
Roland was a banker for many institutions in the Conyngham and Nuremberg areas.
He was a U.S. Army veteran during the Korean conflict, having served from 1953 to 1955.
He was a member of Conyngham United Methodist Church. He was also a member of the Conyngham Valley Historical Society, the Historic Brainerd Church and Cemetery Association and Valley Post 8161. He was the past president of CVCO, former Conyngham fire chief and was a manager for Valley West Little League for 19 years.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing, feeding the Conyngham squirrels and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by his sister, Ruth Slocum.
Surviving are his loving wife of 64 years, the former Madelyn Reese, to whom he was married on April 30, 1955, in Berwick; two children, Jeff Wolfe and his wife, Vicki, Conyngham; and Rena Bicking and her husband, Craig, Conyngham; six grandchildren, Brandon Bicking and his companion, Tabby Sushko, Drums; Jeremy Bicking and his wife, Maria, Exeter; Tyler Bicking and wife, Trish, Drums; Cassidy Bicking, Conyngham; Gary Wolfe and his companion, Katie Faris, Philadelphia; and Carl Wolfe and wife, Alyson, Freeland; three great-grandchildren, Daphne, Penelope and Myles; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. in Conyngham United Methodist Church, 411 S. Main St., Conyngham.
Burial will follow in Conyngham Union Cemetery.
Friends may call at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memorial donations may be made to the Historic Brainerd Church and Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 366, Sybertsville, PA 18251; Conyngham United Methodist Church, P.O. Box AB, Conyngham, PA 18219; or to the Conyngham Valley Historical Society, P.O. Box 131, Conyngham, PA 18219.
Online condolences may be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 29, 2020