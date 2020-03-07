Home

Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
1265 Rock Glen Rd
Rock Glen, PA 18246
(570) 384-3312

Ron Crossley

Ron Crossley Obituary
Ron Crossley, 71, of Beaver Twp. passed away Thursday evening in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton following a sudden illness.

Born in Hazleton on Sept. 14, 1948, he was the son of the late Phillip "Ralph" and Eleanor (Quinn) Crossley and spent the past 21 years in Beaver Twp. after moving from Sybertsville.

Ronald was a branch manager for Illinois Tool Works-Hobart.

He was a member of the Eagles Club, Nanticoke, Valley Vets, Conyngham, and Pulaski Club, West Hazleton. He was a longtime member of Sugarloaf Twp. Golf Club and bowling leagues at Bowl Arena, West Hazleton. He loved watching football and was an avid Houston Texans and Penn State fan.

Surviving are his wife of the past 19 years, the former Jean Wasilewski; two daughters, Jill Balliet and her husband, Kevin, West Hazleton; and Beth Yost and her husband, Robert, Sugarloaf Twp.; two granddaughters, Paiton Balliet and Haley Yost; a brother, Phillip "Buddy" Crossley and his wife Mary Lou, Doylestown; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Ron's life will be held later in the spring at a date, time and location to be announced.

Memorial donations may be made to online at .

Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (West), 1265 Rock Glen Road, Rock Glen, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 7, 2020
