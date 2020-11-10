Home

Joseph B Conahan Funeral Home
532 N Vine St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 455-0341

Ronald J. Bonenberger

Ronald J. Bonenberger Obituary

Ronald J. Bonenberger, 79, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning at Heritage Hill Senior Living Community after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Hazleton on Sept. 7, 1941, he was the son of the late Harry L. and Anne (Galinas) Bonenberger and was a lifetime resident of the area.

He was a graduate of Hazleton High School and served in the U.S. Army.

Prior to retirement, Ron worked for many years as a professional painter in commercial and residential industry.

He was an avid sportsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. In his later years, he enjoyed trips to the Mohegan Sun casino.

Ron was a member of Annunciation Parish, Church of St. Gabriel.

Ron is survived by his devoted brothers, William J. Bonenberger, Springfield, Va.; and Harry Bonenberger and wife, Linda, West Palm Beach, Fla. Also surviving are two nieces.

All services will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are under the direction of Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home Inc., 532 N. Vine St., Hazleton.

To send a sympathy message, visit the funeral home website at www.conahanfu

neralhome.com.


