Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph B Conahan Funeral Home
532 N Vine St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 455-0341

Ronald J. Bonenberger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ronald J. Bonenberger Obituary

Funeral services for Ronald J. Bonenberger, who passed away Nov. 8 at Heritage Hill Senior Living Community, Weatherly, will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. at Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home, 532 N. Vine St., Hazleton.

The Rev. Mariusz Beczek, O.S.J., of Annunciation Parish, Church of St. Gabriel, Hazleton, will officiate. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until the time of service.

Following the prayer service, burial will follow at Annunciation Blessed Virgin Mary Church Cemetery, Shenandoah Heights. Prayers of committal and military honors will be accorded at the grave side.

For more information, visit the funeral home website at www.conahanfuneralhome.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ronald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -