|
|
Ronald J. Merenda of Haddock passed away Thursday in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Joseph and Elsie (Protasow) Merenda.
He graduated from Hazleton High School and Girard College.
For many years, he was employed at HallMark Trailers.
He was a member of All Saints Church.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his wife, the former Maureen Daugherty, and brothers, Joseph and David Merenda.
Surviving are three daughters, Alexis, Shannon and Christina Merenda; grandsons, Brian and Mason; brothers, Robert and Michael Merenda; and a sister, Rose Mary Moore. Also surviving are numerous nephews, nieces and cousins.
A memorial service will be held Saturday at noon at Joseph B. Conahan Funeral Home Inc., 532 N. Vine St., Hazleton.
Private burial will be held in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, McAdoo.
The family will receive family and friends prior to the service on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the funeral home.
For more information or to leave a sympathy message, visit the funeral home website at www.conhanfuneral home.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 31, 2019