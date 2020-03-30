|
Ronald L. Schell, 69, of Hazleton, died Saturday morning at Mountain City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center following a lengthy illness.
Born in Hazleton on April 21, 1950, he was the son of the late Howard "Red" Schell and Frances Dute Schell and spent his entire life in the area.
A 1968 graduate of West Hazleton High School, he continued his studies at Penn State University, where in 1970 he earned an associate degree in business.
He began his career as an accountant with Armour Meatpacking Co. He continued his career working in the banking industry and retired from the United Way of Greater Hazleton.
Ron was an active member of Faith United Church of Christ, Hazleton, where he served as a licensed lay minister and participated in the choir. He was an avid Penn State fan and was an active member of the Penn State Alumni Association, where he served a term as president and was involved in the Hazleton Ministerium. Ron also enjoyed singing and was a member of the Choraliers and a variety of theatre groups.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Surviving are his wife of 41 years, Mary Angela DeLazio; brother, Howard "Rusty" Schell and his wife, Mary Ann, Westerville, Ohio; sister, Melissa Barski and her husband, Gary, Berwick; a nephew and several nieces and great-nephews and great-nieces.
A private graveside service will take place at the convenience of the family in Our Lady of Grace cemetery.
No public services are planned at this time due to public gathering restrictions. However, once restrictions are lifted, a celebration of life will be planned.
Krapf and Hughes Funeral Home Inc. is assisting the family through its Hazle Chapel and will announce all future service information at the appropriate time.
Memorial donations to Faith United Church of Christ, 21 Faith Drive, Hazleton, PA 18202, are welcomed by the family.
Condolence messages may be entered in the family's memorial guest book at www.khfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 30, 2020