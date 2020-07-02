|
|
A celebration of life service for Ronald L. Schell, 69, of Hazleton, who died March 28 at Mountain City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Hazle Twp., will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Faith United Church of Christ, 21 Faith Drive, Hazleton.
The Rev. Dr. M. Jane Hess will preside over the service.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation period prior to the service Saturday morning beginning at 9 a.m. at the church and continuing until the time of service.
For everyone's health and well-being, it is required that those in attendance wear face masks and practice social distancing.
Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home Inc. is assisting the family through their Hazle Chapel in Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 2, 2020