Ronald M. Guydish, 71, of Hazle Twp., passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon at his residence, surrounded by his family and under the care of Compassionate Care Hospice.
He was born in Hazleton, the son of the late John and Mary Tulay Guydish. He was a member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church.
He was a graduate of Hazleton High School, Class of 1968. A veteran, he served in the U.S. Navy from 1968 to 1971 attaining the rank of CYN3. He was last employed by First Quality Nonwovens. He was a member of the Heights Gun Club.
Ron will be missed by family and friends especially for his sense of humor. He enjoyed his visits to the casino, tending his vegetable garden and he loved his vacations in Ocean City, Md., with his family.
Ronald was preceded in death by his brother, John.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, the former Janet Faust; his two children, Ronald Guydish, at home; Melissa Rossi and her husband, Christopher, Drums; two grandchildren, Landon and Madelyn Rossi; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church with Divine Liturgy with Office of Christian Burial. Masks and social distancing required.
Interment at a later time in Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Cemetery.
Arrangements under the direction of Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 6, 2020