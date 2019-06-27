Services Hilary J Bonin Funeral Home 99 W Green St West Hazleton , PA 18202 (570) 454-5201 Rosa Lomba Almeida

Obituary Condolences Rosa Lomba Almeida, 86, formerly of West Hazleton, passed away Monday in Kadima Rehabilitation and Nursing at Luzerne, Drums, where she was a guest.



She was born in Brava Cabo Verde, the daughter of the late John and Camille DaLomba, and resided in West Hazleton since 1990.



Rosa was a member of Holy Name of Jesus Parish at Transfiguration Church, West Hazleton.



Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her beloved husband, Armando A. Almeida Sr., on Oct. 19, 2017; three sons, Cazimiro, James and John Baptista; daughter, Camille; two brothers, Jose and Joaquin DaLomba; and a sister, Berthja Canto.



Surviving are her beloved children, Olavo Almeida, of West Hazleton; Armando Almeida Jr. and his wife, Aracelis, of Humble, Texas; Margarita Morales and her husband, Luis, of West Hazleton; 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Calra Corria, of Hazleton; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend Rosa's Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday in Transfiguration Church, West Hazleton. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.



Her viewing will be held in Transfiguration Church on Friday from 9 a.m. until the time of service.



