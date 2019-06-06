Rosanna M. Coxe

Obituary Condolences Rosanna M. (Graaf) Coxe, 90, mother, grandmother and sister, of Weatherly passed away peacefully Wednesday at Heritage Hills Senior Living Center, Weatherly, with her family by her side.



Born Saturday, May 4, 1929, in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late John F., and Irene (Knepper) Graaf.



She was also predeceased by her granddaughter, Rachel Rusnock; sisters, Laura A. Richie, Christine Zamesky and Helen Yothers; and brothers, Wallace, Gerald, Raymond and Robert "Lefty" Graaf.



The widow of Robert L. Coxe, she is survived by her daughters, Eva Labanoski, wife of Robin, Weatherly; Sarah Rieger and her fiancé, Gary Gerhard, Weatherly; Susan Lewart, wife of Fred, Pine Grove; and Nancy Lech, wife of John, Weatherly; sons, Robert Coxe Jr. and his fiancée, Holly, California; John Coxe, Beaver Meadows; David Coxe and companion, Lauren, West Hazleton; Paul Coxe and his companion, Jocelyn, McAdoo; and Lucas Coxe, Weatherly; sister, Phyllis Martienssen, Weatherly; brothers, Marvin Graaf and his wife, Sharlene, Hazleton; John Graaf, Stockton; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; Amy Schock, who Rosanna raised; and several nieces and nephews.



A member of Faith Assembly of God Church of Hazleton, Rosanna worked as a home health aide.



She was a graduate of Weatherly High School, a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Ladies Auxiliary and enjoyed gardening, embroidery, reading and singing her praise to God. Rosanna was also an honorary member of the L&L Fire Company Auxiliary, Grey Ladies of Weatherly and active in the Silver Liners at her church.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly.



Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. from the funeral home.



Friends may call Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of services.



Interment will be in Mount Laurel Cemetery, Hazleton.



Memorials in her name may be made to The Salvation Army National Headquarters, 615 Slaters Lane, P.O. Box 269, Alexandria, VA 22313.



Expressions of sympathy, or a fond memory of Rosanna, may be expressed by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Standard-Speaker on June 6, 2019

