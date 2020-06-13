|
Rose A. Santangelo, 97, formerly of Grant Street, Hazleton, passed away Thursday at St. Luke Manor, Hazleton.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Vincenzo and Rose (Pontaneo) Orlando and was a member of Most Precious Blood Church, Hazleton.
She spent her entire life in Hazleton and retired from the Hazleton Area School District.
Rose loved cooking for her family, especially her Italian homemade rags. She also loved baking and sewing, and when her girls were young she made them clothes for their dolls.
Rose was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by the love of her life, her loving husband of 52 years, Domenic; brothers, James "Coachie" and John Orlando; sisters, Lena Nicolardi, Jennie Scarcella, Anne Palaggi, Mary Petio Manfreddi and Catherine Ross. She was the last surviving member of her parents and siblings.
Surviving are her daughters, Lorraine Williams and her husband, Ralph, Hazleton; Donna Santangelo, Des Moines, Iowa; son, Domenic Santangelo and his wife, Patty, Redding, Calif.; six grandchildren, Renee, Danielle, Jennifer, Brian, Domenic III and Michael; six great-grandchildren, Jake, Stella, Malachi, Lucia, Kaylee and Domenic; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Most Precious Blood Church. Burial will be in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Hazleton.
Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be entered at www.moranfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, .
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 13, 2020