|
|
Rose Ammon, 93, of Hazle Twp. passed away Monday afternoon.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Vincent and Helen (Kapes) Mattie.
A 1945 graduate of Hazleton High School, Rose was a member of Annunciation Parish at St. Gabriel's Church, Hazleton.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Bernard Ammon, in 2009; a daughter, Donna Ringleben; a brother, Eugene Mattie; and a sister, Mary Jane Sieverski.
Surviving are a daughter, Patricia Steber, Hazle Twp.; grandchildren, Amy Sweeney and William Ringleben; three great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Graveside services, conducted by the Rev. Mariusz Beczek, will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.
Arrangements are being handled by Boyle Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 1, 2020