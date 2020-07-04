Home

Fierro Funeral Service - Hazleton
26 West 2nd Street
Hazelton, PA 18201
(570) 454-1561

Rose Ann Farkus

Rose Ann Farkus Obituary
Rose Ann Farkus of Drums passed away Tuesday afternoon.

Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of James and Martina (Costabile) Farkus. Rose Ann was a graduate of Hazleton Area High School and worked locally as an LPN. She was a very kind and giving person who was proud of her daughter and fond of her nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her grandparents, Louis Costabile; and Joseph and Anna Farkus.

Surviving, in addition to her parents, are her grandmother, Lorraine Costabile; a daughter, Nicole Rose Farkus; sisters, Laura Latham and husband, Matthew, along with their children, Angeleah, Madlyn, Matthew and Chloe; Angela Farkus and children, Ethan and Ava; godparents, Paula and John DiBlasi; and children, Giovanni and Veronica. Many aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.

A private funeral Mass will be held at the convenience of the family and is under the direction of Fierro Funeral Service, Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 4, 2020
