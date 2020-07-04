|
Rose Ann Farkus of Drums passed away Tuesday afternoon.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of James and Martina (Costabile) Farkus. Rose Ann was a graduate of Hazleton Area High School and worked locally as an LPN. She was a very kind and giving person who was proud of her daughter and fond of her nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her grandparents, Louis Costabile; and Joseph and Anna Farkus.
Surviving, in addition to her parents, are her grandmother, Lorraine Costabile; a daughter, Nicole Rose Farkus; sisters, Laura Latham and husband, Matthew, along with their children, Angeleah, Madlyn, Matthew and Chloe; Angela Farkus and children, Ethan and Ava; godparents, Paula and John DiBlasi; and children, Giovanni and Veronica. Many aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.
A private funeral Mass will be held at the convenience of the family and is under the direction of Fierro Funeral Service, Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 4, 2020