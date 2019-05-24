Rose M. Ford

Obituary Condolences Rose M. Ford, 90, of Hazleton passed away Wednesday afternoon.



Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Rose (Acri) Lacattiva.



Rose was a member of Queen of Heaven Parish in Hazleton.



Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her husband, John Ford, a former mayor of Hazleton and the owner of Hazleton Standard Fuel Co.



Surviving are her brother, Gerald Lacattiva, Hazle Twp.; a sister, Julia Choma, New York; and several nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. Fierro Funeral Home, 26 W. Second St., Hazleton, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Church at Queen of Heaven Parish, Hazleton.



Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.



Friends may call Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home.