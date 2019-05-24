Home
Services
Fierro Funeral Service - Hazleton
26 West 2nd Street
Hazelton, PA 18201
(570) 454-1561
For more information about
Rose Ford
View Funeral Home Obituary

Rose M. Ford

Obituary Condolences

Rose M. Ford Obituary
Rose M. Ford, 90, of Hazleton passed away Wednesday afternoon.

Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Rose (Acri) Lacattiva.

Rose was a member of Queen of Heaven Parish in Hazleton.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her husband, John Ford, a former mayor of Hazleton and the owner of Hazleton Standard Fuel Co.

Surviving are her brother, Gerald Lacattiva, Hazle Twp.; a sister, Julia Choma, New York; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. Fierro Funeral Home, 26 W. Second St., Hazleton, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Church at Queen of Heaven Parish, Hazleton.

Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.

Friends may call Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now