Rose M. Ford, 90, of Hazleton passed away Wednesday afternoon.



Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Rose (Acri) Lacattiva.



Rose was a member of Queen of Heaven Parish in Hazleton.



Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her husband, John Ford, a former mayor of Hazleton and the owner of Hazleton Standard Fuel Co.



Surviving are her brother, Gerald Lacattiva, Hazle Twp.; a sister, Julia Choma, New York; and several nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. Fierro Funeral Home, 26 W. Second St., Hazleton, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Church at Queen of Heaven Parish, Hazleton.



Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.



Friends may call Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home.