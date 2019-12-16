Home

Fierro Funeral Service - Hazleton
26 West 2nd Street
Hazelton, PA 18201
(570) 454-1561

Rose Marie Kushmeder

Rose Marie Kushmeder Obituary
Rose Marie Kushmeder of Hazleton died Saturday afternoon in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.

Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Daniel and Mary Rosella (Gergotz) DeLash and was a lifelong resident of Hazleton.

She was a member of Holy Rosary Church and had worked as an assembler for Tung-Sol, Weatherly.

Rose Marie loved music and cooking for her family.

Surviving are her daughter, Michele Kushmeder, Hazleton; brother, Elmer DeLash and his wife, Mildred, Jim Thorpe; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Walter, in 1996; brothers, Michael, Daniel, Francis, John "Nick" and Joseph DeLash; and sisters, Mary Mistal, Florence Grebey, Carmella Streit and Ann Marie Rusnock.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10 a.m. in Holy Rosary Church.

Interment will be in St. Gabriel Cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call today from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fierro Funeral Service Inc., 26 W. Second St., Hazleton, and again Wednesday from 9 to 10 a.m. at the church.

Donations to the Hazleton Area Public Library, Holy Rosary Church and St. Joseph Center would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
