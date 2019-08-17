Home

Joseph A Moran Funeral Home Inc
229 W 12Th St
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-8341

Rosella Delese Greco

Rosella Delese Greco Obituary
Rosella Delese Grecopassed away June 9 in California.

Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Lombardo) Delese.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her son, John Greco; brothers, Angelo, James, Anthony and Harold Delese, and sisters, Anna Boyle, Mary Martini and Theresa Chakan.

Surviving are her daughters, Rosanna Greco, Sandy Pecile and her husband, Angelo; son, Neil Greco; four grandchildren and two great- grandchildren; brother, Carmen Delese; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in Queen of Heaven Parish at Our Lady of Grace Church, 750 N. Vine St., Hazleton. Burial will be in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.

Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton, is in charge of the local arrangements.

Condolences can be sent through www.moranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Aug. 17, 2019
