Rosemarie C. Tomko, 74, of West Hazleton passed away early Oct. 16 in the arms of her granddaughter Amanda at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
Born in Hazleton on June 14, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Peter and Marie (Ambrush) Grusastkie and had lived in West Hazleton since the mid-1970s after moving from Sugarloaf Twp.
Rosemarie was a member of Holy Name of Jesus at Transfiguration Church, West Hazleton, and worked as a sales representative for Avon for 48 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed watching mystery and crime television shows, doing word-find puzzles, and planting. She also loved Elvis Presley.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by a brother, Thomas Grusastkie Sr.
Surviving are four children, Deborah Stenz and her husband, John, Cypress, Texas; Philip Tomko and his wife, Dianne, Catawissa; Christine Vigneault and her husband, David, Mint Hill, N.C.; and Diane Jacob, Spring, Texas; six grandchildren, Amanda Gaydos, John Tyler Stenz, Kara Stenz, River Stenz, Joshua Stenz and Amber Vigneault; two sisters, Margaret Sponenberg, Mainville, and Kathleen Urso, Bloomsburg; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside memorial service will be held Monday at 11:30 a.m. in Calvary Cemetery, 49 S. Hunter Hwy., Drums. Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (West), 1265 Rock Glen Road, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 23, 2019