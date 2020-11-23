Home

Rosemary Dreyer

Rosemary Dreyer Obituary

Rosemary Dreyer of Hazleton passed away Sunday at Fritzinger Senior Living Community.

Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Rita (Costello) Pastorella.

Prior to retiring, Rosemary worked as a nurse in local health care facilities.

Surviving are her sons, David Dreyer, Nevada; and Michael Dreyer and wife, Melanie, New Jersey; grandchildren, Bartholomew, Michaela, Andie and Kevin. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family and are under the direction of Fierro Funeral Service Inc., Hazleton.

Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made in her memory to the hospice program at Maylath Valley Health Systems Inc., P.O. Box 103, 750 state Route 93, Sybertsville, PA 18251.


