RoseMary "Rosie" Vetro, 69, of Largo, Fla., passed away Oct. 28.
RoseMary was the widow of the late Joseph Vetro.
Born in Hazleton on Sept. 15, 1950, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary (Kasarda) Zeleznock.
She graduated from Hazleton High School in 1968 and continued her education at Luzerne County Community College. She worked in the garment industry, retail and early childhood development.
RoseMary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. She enjoyed bowling and skiing and loved the beach and gardening. She always loved to share with others how proud she was of her daughters and granddaughter's accomplishments. She will be remembered for her devoted love of her children and family.
RoseMary was formerly a member of St. John the Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church.
RoseMary is survived by her three daughters, Karen Floryshak, Tina Marie Caccese and her fiancé, Dale Carls, and Francine Cooper and her husband, Ken; two stepdaughters, Tracey Vetro Walter and her husband, Jeff, and Robin Vetro and her husband, Robert; three granddaughters, Brianna Floryshak, Ashley Caccese and Kayla Cooper; two stepgranddaughters, Rhiannon Walter and Lyra Vetro; her brother, John "Jack" Zeleznock and his wife, Grace; her niece, Amy Volski and her husband, Chris; her nephew, John Zeleznock and his fiancée, Remma; along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A private memorial service will be held for the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to cancer research in memory of her late husband, Joseph Vetro.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Nov. 9, 2019