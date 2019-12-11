|
|
Roy Lee Eckrote, 70, of Georgetown, Del., passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his family on Saturday in Kent General Hospital.
He was born in Hazleton on March 4, 1949, and was the son of the late Donald and Marie (Broyan) Eckrote.
Mr. Eckrote graduated from Hazleton Senior High School, Class of 1967. He then attended Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, where he graduated from in 1978.
Roy served his country in the U.S. Army Special Forces during the Vietnam War, where he saw combat. He was awarded a Silver Star and four Bronze Stars. Later, he went on to secure the rank of major and was a helicopter pilot. He made his career as a helicopter pilot and flight safety facilitator.
Since retirement, Mr. Eckrote became a small business owner of The Olive Orchard Tasting Room in Rehoboth Beach, Del.
In his spare time, Roy enjoyed woodworking, renovation projects, traveling and doing Sudoku puzzles. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren and his dogs and cat. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend who will be missed by all who knew him.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Eckrote was preceded in death, by his brother, Dr. Lawrence Mumie, and his sister, Eileen Eckrote.
He is survived by his wife, Laura Hannu-Eckrote, Georgetown, Del.; sons, Jody Eckrote and his wife, Karin, Scottsdale, Ariz.; and Toby Eckrote and his wife, Krista, Wilmington, Del.; grandchildren, Harper, Asher and Cora; brother, David Eckrote and his wife, Carolyn, Hazleton; sisters, Donna Baker and her husband, Paul, Blaine, Wash.; and Marie Mumie Paisley, West Hazleton. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A visitation will be held Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Dodd Carey Chapel, 307 N. Bedford St., Georgetown, Del.
In lieu of flowers, donate to or adopt from any local animal shelter in memory of Mr. Eckrote.
Visit Mr. Eckrote's life memorial webpage and sign his online guestbook at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Dec. 11, 2019