Russel Charles Warg, 54, of Shenandoah Heights passed away Friday evening in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown, following a lengthy illness.
Born in Hazleton on Jan. 17, 1966, he was the son of Shirley (Bicking) Walters of Sugarloaf Twp. and the late Charles Warg Jr.
Russ was a 1984 graduate of Hazleton High School and most recently, until his illness, was employed as a forklift operator for Amazon of Hazle Twp.
He loved spending time outdoors camping and enjoyed cooking and watching movies.
He was only preceded in death by his father.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his sister, Lynn Gerheart, St. Louis, Mo.; a niece, Amber Gerheart; aunt and uncle, Lorraine and Robert Anderson, Drums; and cousins, Dawn Roberts, Lisa Makara, Rocky Strong, Sheri Jones and Melissa Woodard.
No services are planned.
A private burial in St. Johns Lutheran and UCC cemetery in St. Johns will take place at the convenience of the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 4, 2020