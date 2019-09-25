|
|
Russell P. Lauer, 59, of Drums passed away at his home Sunday evening.
He is survived by his companion, Lori Dargay Wolf.
Born in Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 29, 1959, he was the son of the late Russell and June Lauer.
Russ enjoyed 22 years as a commercial fisherman and had a lifelong love for cooking. In more recent years, he enjoyed tending to his garden and spending time at home with his beloved dogs, Ammo and Dexter. Russ was also an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to the Hazleton Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 481, Hazleton, PA 18201.
Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, is assisting the family with services.
Online condolences may be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 25, 2019