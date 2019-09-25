Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
669 W Butler Dr
Drums, PA 18222
(570) 788-0977

Russell P. Lauer

Add a Memory
Russell P. Lauer Obituary
Russell P. Lauer, 59, of Drums passed away at his home Sunday evening.

He is survived by his companion, Lori Dargay Wolf.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 29, 1959, he was the son of the late Russell and June Lauer.

Russ enjoyed 22 years as a commercial fisherman and had a lifelong love for cooking. In more recent years, he enjoyed tending to his garden and spending time at home with his beloved dogs, Ammo and Dexter. Russ was also an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.

All services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be made to the Hazleton Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 481, Hazleton, PA 18201.

Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums, is assisting the family with services.

Online condolences may be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now