Ruth Elizabeth Hollodick, 86, of Advance, N.C., passed away March 15.
She was born in Shickshinny to Hugh and Mary Elliott. Ruth later moved to Hazleton, graduating from Hazleton High School in 1950. After high school, she went on to study at McCann's Business College, Hazleton.
Ruth began her career as an executive secretary at Dorr-Oliver, Hazleton. Over the years, she worked in an executive support role at Pilot Life, Wilmington, N.C., the University of Pennsylvania's New Bolton Center and West Chester University. Ruth ended her career at Clark Shoe Co., Kennett Square, working as an executive secretary to the vice president of the company.
Ruth loved antiquing. She and her husband, George, would regularly stop at local antique stores on their travels. Ruth refurbished many of the pieces of furniture that she found during these stops herself. Ruth also loved everything Christmas and would often begin decorating well before the season began.
Her family and friends remember Ruth as a kind, generous and loving person who was always ready to lend a helping hand. She loved to share stories (and a laugh) whenever she could.
One of Ruth's greatest enjoyments outside of her family was her church. Ruth was a Catholic religious education teacher for over 42 years. She delighted in sharing the word of God with her first graders each week. Her encouragement and support touched many lives.
Ruth is survived by her loving husband, George, of 62 years, and their five children, George (Pam), Advance, N.C.; David (Nadean), Fleming Island, Fla.; Mark, Alexandria, Va.; Tim (Lilli), Waxhaw, N.C.; and Amy (Chuck), Louisville, Ky.; her sister, Carol (Dan) Mahoney, Berwick; as well as her grandchildren, Andrew, Laura, Kasey, Ellie, Luke, Noah, Natalie, Sheila; and great-grandchild, Abby.
Ruth is interred at Holy Family Cemetery in Clemmons, N.C.
The family will host a celebration of her life later in the summer.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Apr. 26, 2020