Hazle Chapel - Hazleton
426 W. Broad St.
Hazleton, PA 18201
(570) 454-8521
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
Mountain View Cemetery
North St.
West Hazleton, PA
Ruth H. Heiser

Ruth H. Heiser Obituary
The funeral service for Ruth H. Heiser, who died Friday, was held Wednesday from the Hazle Chapel of Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home Inc.

Ruth's pastor, the Rev. Wayne T. Lupole of Christ Lutheran Church, Hazleton, presided over the service and offered final prayers of committal at the grave side in the Mount Laurel Memorial Park, West Hazleton.

Pallbearers were Mark Holbrook, Harold Daleus, John Caravella, Dominic Caravella, Robert Pleban and Richard Kline.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 13, 2020
