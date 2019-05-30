Ruth I. Davis

Obituary Condolences Ruth I. Davis, 87, Hazleton, passed away Monday evening.



Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Florian and Ruth (Paul) Schauer.



Ruth was a member of the Welsh Congregational Church, Hazleton, and was previously employed by Hazleton General Hospital. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, and doing ceramic projects.



Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Thomas S. Davis Jr.; a sister, Laura Bacon; and a brother, Robert Schauer.



Surviving are children Thomas S. Davis III, Hazle Twp.; Ruth Rigotti, who was her primary caregiver, and her husband, Bill, Hazle Twp.; Kerry Davis and his wife, Joyce, Hazleton; Richard Davis; and sisters Mary Lore and Jayne Malone, and her husband, Ronald, all of New Jersey. Eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews also survive.



Private funeral services, under the direction of Boyle Funeral Home Inc., Hazleton, will be held at the convenience of the family.



Internment will be in Skyview Memorial Park, Hometown.

