Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fierro Funeral Service - Hazleton
26 West 2nd Street
Hazelton, PA 18201
(570) 454-1561
For more information about
Ruth Lonzetta
View Funeral Home Obituary
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
Most Precious Blood Church
Interment
Following Services
Most Precious Blood Church

Ruth Lonzetta

Obituary Condolences

Ruth Lonzetta Obituary
Ruth Lonzetta, 97, of Hazleton, passed away Friday morning.

Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Jennie Labrand Damatt.

Ruth was a member of the Most Precious Blood Church and worked at the local Sears store prior to retiring.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her husband Dominic "Bucky" Lonzetta; several brothers and sisters.

Surviving are her son, Gary Lonzetta; several nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Most Precious Blood Church.

Interment will follow in Most Precious Blood Cemetery.

There will be no viewing.

Fierro Funeral Service Inc. is handling the arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now