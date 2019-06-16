|
Ruth Lonzetta, 97, of Hazleton, passed away Friday morning.
Born in Hazleton, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Jennie Labrand Damatt.
Ruth was a member of the Most Precious Blood Church and worked at the local Sears store prior to retiring.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her husband Dominic "Bucky" Lonzetta; several brothers and sisters.
Surviving are her son, Gary Lonzetta; several nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Most Precious Blood Church.
Interment will follow in Most Precious Blood Cemetery.
There will be no viewing.
Fierro Funeral Service Inc. is handling the arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on June 16, 2019