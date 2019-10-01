|
Ruth Louise Davidovich, 88, formerly of Samuels Avenue, Hazleton, and a resident of St. Luke Manor, Hazleton, died Monday morning at the Manor.
Born in Hazleton on Feb. 25, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Elias and Helen (Thomas) Morgan and was a lifelong area resident.
Ruth graduated from Hazleton High School and in her early years worked as a clerk at Grant's Department Store before getting married and focusing on caring for her family and her home.
She was a member of Grace Baptist Church and enjoyed crocheting and knitting, baking, playing the organ and singing. She loved animals and, most importantly, she loved spending time with her family and friends.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Stephen Davidovich, in 1983; sister, Nancy Engler; and brother-in-law, Robert Engler.
Surviving are her daughter, JoAnn Woodring and her husband, Albert, Hazleton; granddaughter, Ann Rolls and her husband, Dana, Allentown; grandson, Andrew Woodring, McAdoo; grandson, Michael Woodring, Hazleton; great-grandchildren, Emma, Tyler, Patrick, Charlotte and James; two nieces, a nephew and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
A memorial service will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. from the Hazle Chapel of Krapf & Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 426 W. Broad St., Hazleton.
Burial will follow in Vine Street Cemetery, Hazleton.
Friends and family are invited to call at the Hazle Chapel on Thursday from 9 a.m. until time of service.
Memorial donations to Grace Baptist Church, 556 Samuels Ave., Hazleton, PA 18201, are welcomed by the family.
Condolence messages may be entered in the family's online memorial guest book on the funeral home website at www.khfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 1, 2019