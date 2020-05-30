|
Ryan P. Sanzi, 33, of Boca Raton, Fla., passed away Wednesday.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of Paul and Carole (Wargo) Sanzi III, Freeland.
Ryan owned and operated Broward Recovery Center in Pompano Beach, Fla.
He was an avid New England Patriots fan and was a loving son, brother and father.
Preceding him in death were both his grandfathers, John Wargo and Paul Sanzi Jr.
Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his daughter, Harper, Florida; a sister, Alyssa Sanzi, Hazleton; grandmothers, Carol Wargo, Lady Lake, Fla.; and Gloria Sanzi, Hazleton; two nieces; and a nephew.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family and are under the direction of Fierro Funeral Service Inc., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on May 30, 2020