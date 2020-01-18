Home

Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
1265 Rock Glen Rd
Rock Glen, PA 18246
(570) 384-3312

Sally R. Young


1958 - 2020
Sally R. Young Obituary
Sally R. Young, 61, of Black Creek Twp. passed away Thursday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton, following a 3½-year illness.

Born in Hazleton on April 10, 1958, she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Beatrice Schell Hoffman and spent the past 18 years in Black Creek Twp. after moving from Drums.

Sally was a meter reader and materials handler for PPL. She had worked for the company for 27 years in the Frackville, Wilkes-Barre and Hazleton offices.

She enjoyed flower gardening, painting, crafts and playing cards. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and attending their sporting events.

She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by a brother, Calvin Hoffman.

Surviving are her husband of the past 43 years, Dennis D. Young; daughter, Beth Gabel and her husband, William, Freeland; son, Duane Young, Nuremberg; two grandsons, Corrigan and Kaiden Nolasco; brother, Gary Schell and his wife, Judy, Black Creek Twp.; six sisters, Margaret Yost, Drums; Marie Kamp, Hamburg; Jean Darraugh, McAdoo; Jane Gebhart, Berwick; Susan Alber, Tresckow; and Cindy Nichols, Drums; and many nieces and nephews.

Her funeral will be held privately at the convenience of the family from Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (West), 1265 Rock Glen Road, Rock Glen.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the at , or the Susan G. Komen Foundation at www.komen.org.

Online condolences may be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 18, 2020
