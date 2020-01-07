|
Salvadore Merola Sr., 86, of Pardeesville passed away Saturday morning at his home.
Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Joseph and Angeline DeLorenzo Merola.
He was the owner of Sal's Septic Service with his son until his retirement at the age of 80, and his son continues the business currently.
Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his brothers, John and Angelo.
Surviving are his wife of 57 years, the former Philomena Hnasko; son, Salvadore Merola Jr. and his companion, Carmella; daughter, Philomena Amato; grandchildren, Leah; Salvadore III and his wife, Valerie; Antonio; Jennifer; Crystal; and Michael; great-grandchild, Emma; brother, Joseph; and several nieces and nephews.
His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in Queen of Heaven Parish at Our Lady of Grace Church, Hazleton. Those attending should go directly to the church Thursday morning.
Burial will be in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Joseph A. Moran Funeral Home, 229 W. 12th St., Hazleton.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 7, 2020