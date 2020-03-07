|
|
Salvatrice "Tillie" A. Prete, 96, of Hazleton passed away Friday morning.
Born in the Bronx, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Blaise (Patti) Mamone.
Tillie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed. She was a member of Most Precious Blood Church.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Vito, in 2011; brothers, Jack and Vincent Mamone; and sisters, Fay Vuolo, Ida Signoriello, Frances Pellettiere, Theresa Nicalino and Josephine Maguire.
Surviving are her daughters, Linda Balli and husband, Louis, Cape Coral, Fla.; and Patricia Susi and husband, Rocco, Hazleton; grandchildren, Vincent Susi, Bloomsburg; and Angela Susi, Nashville, Tenn.; a brother, Angelo Mamone, Las Vegas, Nev.; brothers- and sisters-in-law; Santo Prete, Simi Valley, Calif.; Marie Prete, Hazleton; Rosella Trego and husband, Darus, Sandy Valley; and Lorraine Prete, Nanticoke; and several nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Most Precious Blood Church, Hazleton.
Interment will follow in Most Precious Blood Cemetery.
Friends may call Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass.
Fierro Funeral Service Inc., Hazleton, is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , Mountain City Chapter 3, 305 E. Diamond Ave., Hazleton, PA 18201.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 7, 2020