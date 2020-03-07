Home

Salvatrice A. "Tillie" Prete

Salvatrice A. "Tillie" Prete Obituary
Salvatrice "Tillie" A. Prete, 96, of Hazleton passed away Friday morning.

Born in the Bronx, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Angelo and Blaise (Patti) Mamone.

Tillie was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed. She was a member of Most Precious Blood Church.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were her husband, Vito, in 2011; brothers, Jack and Vincent Mamone; and sisters, Fay Vuolo, Ida Signoriello, Frances Pellettiere, Theresa Nicalino and Josephine Maguire.

Surviving are her daughters, Linda Balli and husband, Louis, Cape Coral, Fla.; and Patricia Susi and husband, Rocco, Hazleton; grandchildren, Vincent Susi, Bloomsburg; and Angela Susi, Nashville, Tenn.; a brother, Angelo Mamone, Las Vegas, Nev.; brothers- and sisters-in-law; Santo Prete, Simi Valley, Calif.; Marie Prete, Hazleton; Rosella Trego and husband, Darus, Sandy Valley; and Lorraine Prete, Nanticoke; and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Most Precious Blood Church, Hazleton.

Interment will follow in Most Precious Blood Cemetery.

Friends may call Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass.

Fierro Funeral Service Inc., Hazleton, is handling the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , Mountain City Chapter 3, 305 E. Diamond Ave., Hazleton, PA 18201.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 7, 2020
