Salvatrice "Tillie" Prete

Salvatrice "Tillie" Prete Obituary
The funeral of Salvatrice "Tillie" Prete, who died Friday, was held Tuesday morning.

The Rev. Neftali Feliz-Sena was the celebrant of a Mass of Christian Burial in Most Precious Blood Church and gave the final blessings.

Interment took place in Most Precious Blood Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Vincent Susi, Rocco Susi, John Susi, Kevin Hines, James Tombasco and Jeffrey Fierro.

Fierro Funeral Service Inc., Hazleton, assisted the family with arrangements.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Mar. 11, 2020
