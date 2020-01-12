|
Samuel J. Umbriac Sr., 88, entered into eternal life Nov. 23 in Lyons VA Medical Center in Bernards Twp., N.J.
Sam was born Apr. 7, 1931, in Hazleton to the late Maurice and Mae Milora Umbriac.
Sam was a 1949 Hazleton High School graduate. He worked as a machinist for Johns-Manville Corp. in New Jersey for over 30 years. He was involved with their Quarter Century Club and was a trustee of Manville Area Federal Credit Union. Following Johns-Manville, he worked for DR Kenyon & Son for 15 years, then for Adesa until 2015.
From 1952 to 1954, Sam served his country in the U.S. Army. He served during the Korean conflict in the 25th Infantry Division, Headquarters Company 1st Battalion as a PFC and was honorably discharged as a sergeant. He was a member of the Combat Infantry Association and Disabled American Veterans. Sam was active in and post commander (1996-97) of Post 2290, Manville. He really enjoyed Wednesday night bingo, where he was a bingo caller, and annual conventions.
In Manville, he met the love of his life, Carmela Ann Franzoso. They married in October 1955 and were married over 58 years until Mrs. Umbriac's 2014 passing. Mr. and Mrs. Umbriac are survived by their son, Samuel Jr., Manville, N.J., and State College.
Sam was predeceased by his brothers, Frank and wife, Martha, Tamaqua; Maurice Jr., Hazleton; Joseph and wife, Rosemary, Hazleton; and sister, Annamae and husband, Frank, Croydon.
Besides his son, Sam is survived by a sister, Irene Mekolichick and husband, Joe, Lititz; and sisters-in-law, Carmella Matteo Umbriac, Hazleton; and Ange Davis Umbriac, Virginia; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great nephews and godchildren.
Sam was celebrated by relatives and friends at Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home, Manville, N.J. in early December with military honors.
At the family's request, his disposition will be private.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 12, 2020