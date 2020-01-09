|
Shannon W. Kaminski, 51, of White Haven, passed away on Dec. 4 while vacationing in Florida.
Born in White Haven on July 14, 1968, he was the son of Chester Kaminski and the late Penny Schafer Kaminski. Shannon attended Crestwood High School and was employed as a heavy equipment operator for Charlie Weaver's Excavating.
Shannon enjoyed attending dirt track races and hockey games, was an avid Eagles fan and loved coaching little league and attending as many baseball games as possible when he wasn't traveling.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his wife, Cindy Hartley Kaminski.
Surviving, in addition to his father, Chester Kaminski, are his children, Tyler and Alison Kaminski, White Haven. He also leaves behind his girlfriend, Susan Oshura and their lovable pup, Dash, White Haven; sister, Susan Blasko and her husband, Mark, Sandy Valley; brother, Stephan Kaminski and his wife, Shannon, White Haven; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.
Services will be conducted on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at the Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 403 Berwick St., White Haven, with Pastor Michele Kaufman officiating.
Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from noon until 2 p.m.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 9, 2020