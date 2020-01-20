|
|
Sharon A. Kane, 75, of North Street, Weatherly, beloved mother, sister, grandmother, passed away peacefully Saturday at the home of her brother, surrounded by her family.
Born in New Brunswick, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Joseph G. and Angeline Miklowcic Cyburt.
She was also predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Frederick L. Kane, on Jan. 7, 2016.
She is survived by daughter, Christine L. Cheslock, wife of John, Allentown; sons, Richard F. Kane and his wife, Bonnie; and Jason S. Kane and his wife, Valerie, both of Weatherly; sisters, Patricia Suveg, Weatherly; Bernadette Suveg and her husband, Rich, Norristown; brother, Joseph Cyburt, Weatherly; grandchildren, Erica and her husband, William; Daniel, Caullin, Chelsea, Emma, Maci; and great-grandchild, Baylee. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
A graduate of Somerville High School in New Jersey, Sharon worked for the former IGA of Weatherly for many years. Sharon was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Roman Catholic Church of Weatherly. Sharon loved being outdoors, gardening, swimming and fishing trips to Canada. Mostly, Sharon cherished time with her grandchildren and family. She will be missed by all.
Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Philip J. Jeffries Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 211 First St., Weatherly.
Interment will be in Union Cemetery Weatherly.
Memorials can be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Expressions of sympathy or a fond memory of Sharon can be shared by visiting www.griffithsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 20, 2020