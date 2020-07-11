|
Sharon F. Dever, 62, of Tresckow passed away Thursday evening at her residence surrounded by her family.
She was born in Hazleton, daughter of the late George and Kathleen (Palmer) Fidishin.
She was a member of Church of All Saints, McAdoo.
She was employed for the last eight years at Bimbo Bakeries USA as an administrative assistant to the director of payroll.
Sharon enjoyed traveling, especially to see her daughters, loved to knit, crochet and sew and was an avid gardener around the house.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Dever Jr., on March 29.
She is survived by her two daughters, Erin Dever Porambo and her husband, James Porambo; and Dana Dever and her partner, Chris Erno II; and Jack, her beloved cat; her twin sister, Diane Fletcher and her husband, Gordon, Paxinos; Janet Jancewicz and her companion, Carl Heyman, Orange Park, Fla.; George Fidishin and his wife, Andrea, McAdoo; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends and relatives may call Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Frank J. Bonin Funeral Home Inc., 542 N. Wyoming St., Hazleton.
The funeral will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. at All Saints Church, McAdoo, with Interment to follow in St. Gabriel's Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Sharon's memory to Project Purple, to support pancreatic cancer research, would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 11, 2020