Sharon M. Mros, White Haven, died Wednesday in Manor Care, Kingston.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Robert McDade Sr. and Sarah Sweeney McDade, and was a graduate of Ashley High School. She was a member of St. Patrick's Church, White Haven.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Charles McDade, Mary Anne Butler and Thomas McDade.
She is survived by her husband, Eugene Mros; brother, Robert McDade, Newtown section of Hanover Twp.: sister, Patricia Balcomb, and her husband, Raymond, Luzerne; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, 411 Allegheny St., White Haven.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 403 Berwick St., White Haven.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 22, 2019