Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lehman Family Funeral Service, Inc. -- White Haven - White Haven
403 Berwick St.
White Haven, PA 18661
(570) 301-6931

Sharon M. Mros

Add a Memory
Sharon M. Mros Obituary
Sharon M. Mros, White Haven, died Wednesday in Manor Care, Kingston.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Robert McDade Sr. and Sarah Sweeney McDade, and was a graduate of Ashley High School. She was a member of St. Patrick's Church, White Haven.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Charles McDade, Mary Anne Butler and Thomas McDade.

She is survived by her husband, Eugene Mros; brother, Robert McDade, Newtown section of Hanover Twp.: sister, Patricia Balcomb, and her husband, Raymond, Luzerne; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church, 411 Allegheny St., White Haven.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., 403 Berwick St., White Haven.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sharon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now