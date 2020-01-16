|
Shirley L. Friendy, 79, of McAdoo passed away Tuesday at Kadima Rehabilitation and Nursing at Luzerne in Drums following a lengthy illness.
Born in Hazleton on June 15, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Verna (Natishin) Lisbinski and spent most of her life in McAdoo.
Shirley was a seamstress for McAdoo Manufacturing and also worked at Giant bakery, Hazleton.
She was a member of the Church of All Saints, McAdoo.
She enjoyed going to yard sales with her husband, and she especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her loving husband, Daniel F. Friendy, on Sept. 13, 2017, and two sons, Daniel and David Friendy.
Surviving are a son, Keith Friendy, McAdoo; a daughter, Michelle Parise and her husband, Nicholas, St. Johns; three grandchildren, Brittany Lynn Friendy; Alyssa Parise; and Nicholas Parise; a sister, Joanne Lucash and her husband, Buddy, Pottstown; and several nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held with a memorial service on Monday at 10 a.m. from Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums.
Burial will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, McAdoo.
Friends may call at the funeral home Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
Online condolences may be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Jan. 16, 2020