Services Damiano Funeral Home 24 E Blaine St Mc Adoo , PA 18237 (570) 929-2820 Simon T. Tomushunis Jr.

Obituary Condolences Simon T. Tomushunis Jr., 73, of McAdoo, passed away Monday afternoon in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.



Born in Hazleton, he was the son of the late Simon G. and Jennifer Margavich Tomushunis.



Simon was of the Roman Catholic faith and a graduate of Pennsylvania State University.



He was a Vietnam veteran and served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt.



Prior to retiring, he was first employed at Beryllium Corp., Hazleton, then Dorr-Oliver, Hazleton, and Northeastern Power Co., McAdoo. Lastly, he was proprietor of MECHTECH Consulting Co., McAdoo.



A member of the National Rifle Association, Simon was an avid fisherman and hunter.



Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, were his sisters, Josephine Plesh and Ann Marie Saladigo.



Surviving, are his wife of 19 years, Julian (Watson) Tomushunis; daughters, Sonya Tomushunis Campbell and husband, Jeremiah, of Virginia; and Kaidian Gordon, of McAdoo; brother, Charles Tomushunis, of Crystal Ridge; sisters, MaryEllen Tomushunis Silberg, of Philadelphia; and Catherine Tomushunis, of West Hazleton; many nieces and nephews; and his loyal dog, Roscoe.



His funeral will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday from Damiano Funeral Home Inc., Blaine and Cleveland streets, McAdoo. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Church of All Saints, McAdoo, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.



Calling hours will be held Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. in the funeral home.



Memorial donations may be made to the Hazleton Animal Shelter.



Condolences may be entered and information is available at www.damianofhinc.com.





Published in Standard-Speaker on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries