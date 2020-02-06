Home

Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
669 W Butler Dr
Drums, PA 18222
(570) 788-0977

Sophia Grey Schmeer

Sophia Grey Schmeer Obituary
Sophia Grey Schmeer, infant daughter of Aaron Schmeer and Lauren Peifer, Freeland, was born into Heaven on Jan. 24 in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.

She was eight pounds, five ounces of pure, angelic perfection. With chubby cheeks, a full head of hair, full lips and the most perfect fingers and toes, Sophia was truly too beautiful for Earth.

She was preceded in death by her maternal great-grandfather, William Klingerman.

Surviving, in addition to her parents are her paternal grandparents, Richard and Traci Schmeer, McAdoo; maternal grandparents, Gregory Peifer, Zion Grove; and Linda Klingerman, Nuremberg; paternal great-grandparents, John and Janice Lichty, McAdoo; and Bernadine Schmeer, Kelayres; maternal great-grandparents, Ronald and Jeanine Peifer; and Barbara Klingerman, all of Zion Grove; aunts and uncles, Amber Sones and her husband, Brian, White Haven; Shauna Mesaric and husband, Dan, Frackville; Shannon Schmeer, Beaver Meadows; Lindsay Peifer, Nuremberg; several great-aunts, great-uncles and cousins; and fur siblings, Ariel, Harley, Mudge, Theodore and Schro.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date and time through Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums.

Online condolences can be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 6, 2020
