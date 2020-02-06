|
Sophia Grey Schmeer, infant daughter of Aaron Schmeer and Lauren Peifer, Freeland, was born into Heaven on Jan. 24 in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
She was eight pounds, five ounces of pure, angelic perfection. With chubby cheeks, a full head of hair, full lips and the most perfect fingers and toes, Sophia was truly too beautiful for Earth.
She was preceded in death by her maternal great-grandfather, William Klingerman.
Surviving, in addition to her parents are her paternal grandparents, Richard and Traci Schmeer, McAdoo; maternal grandparents, Gregory Peifer, Zion Grove; and Linda Klingerman, Nuremberg; paternal great-grandparents, John and Janice Lichty, McAdoo; and Bernadine Schmeer, Kelayres; maternal great-grandparents, Ronald and Jeanine Peifer; and Barbara Klingerman, all of Zion Grove; aunts and uncles, Amber Sones and her husband, Brian, White Haven; Shauna Mesaric and husband, Dan, Frackville; Shannon Schmeer, Beaver Meadows; Lindsay Peifer, Nuremberg; several great-aunts, great-uncles and cousins; and fur siblings, Ariel, Harley, Mudge, Theodore and Schro.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date and time through Harman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. (East), 669 W. Butler Drive, Drums.
Online condolences can be entered and more information is available at www.harmanfuneral.com.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Feb. 6, 2020