Sophie Shuman

Sophie Shuman Obituary
Sophie Shuman, 90, of Jeddo passed away Wednesday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.

She was the wife of Clark Shuman for more than 50 years.

She was born in Middletown, a daughter of the late Macar and Helen (Moroschak) Oneschuck.

Prior to retiring, she worked for Tung-Sol Corporation.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, Clark, is her brother, Daniel Oneschuck, Scranton; and her sister, Anna Mae Kuklis, New Jersey.

The funeral will be Saturday at 10 a.m. in Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, McAdoo. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of the service in the church.

Interment will be in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 17, 2019
