|
|
Sophie Shuman, 90, of Jeddo passed away Wednesday in Lehigh Valley Hospital-Hazleton.
She was the wife of Clark Shuman for more than 50 years.
She was born in Middletown, a daughter of the late Macar and Helen (Moroschak) Oneschuck.
Prior to retiring, she worked for Tung-Sol Corporation.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, Clark, is her brother, Daniel Oneschuck, Scranton; and her sister, Anna Mae Kuklis, New Jersey.
The funeral will be Saturday at 10 a.m. in Holy Trinity Orthodox Church, McAdoo. Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of the service in the church.
Interment will be in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown.
Published in Standard-Speaker on Oct. 17, 2019