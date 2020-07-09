|
Stanley L. Zmitrovich, 97, formerly of Bethlehem, passed away Sunday at Phoebe Home, Allentown.
He was the husband of the late Helen M. (Kondrach) Zmitrovich.
Born in Cranberry, he was a son of the late Stanley M. and Catherine (Burkot) Zmitrovich.
He worked at Raxon for 40 years before retiring, and prior at Phoenix Silk Mills for 30 years.
He served in the U.S. Army during World War II.
Stanley was one of the founding members of Norte Dame Catholic Church, Bethlehem.
Survivors include his son, Stanley J. and wife, Linda; brother, Henry; sister, Dolores, wife of James Thomas; three grandsons, Stanley M.; Daniel C. and wife, April; Bryan S. and wife, Danielle; and three great-grandchildren, Kylie, Caden and Benjamin.
Services will be held at 11:30 a.m. today at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown. A calling hour will begin at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in Stanley's memory may be made to Phoebe Home Activity Fund, 1925 W. Turner St., Allentown, PA 18104.
Published in Standard-Speaker on July 9, 2020